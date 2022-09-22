Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hours

A revolutionary new pizza shop concept is coming to New Orleans next week with three automated locations that will be open 24 hours a day.

If you've ever wanted to go out and get a fresh pizza at any hour of the day or night, soon you will be able to.

PizzaForno has come up with a revolutionary new pizzeria concept. It's an automated pizza kitchen that provides fresh artisan pizza 24 hours a day.

The company recently announced that they would be opening three new PizzaForna locations in New Orleans beginning on Tuesday, September 29, 2022.

Here's where the new PizzaForno locations are:

University of New Orleans (2010 Leon C. Simon Boulevard),

LSU Medical Center (433 Bolivar Street, 3rd Floor),

New Orleans VA Medical Center (2400 Canal Street).

The automated pizza kitchens are available around the clock and are not manned by employees. Each pizzeria location holds up to 70 fully prepared pre-boxed pizzas that are made fresh in the US.

Customers make their pizza selections from a digital screen on the outside of the unit. Patrons can also choose whether to have their pizza cooked on-site (which takes just three minutes), or they can choose an uncooked pizza that they can bake at home.

PizzaForno is currently operating its automated Pizzaria locations on at least four other college campuses and dozens of other locations throughout the US and Canada but plans to continue expanding into more markets.

Opening the three New Orleans locations is just the next step in PizzaForo's expansion.

What do you think about this new pizza concept? Would you be willing to give it a try?

