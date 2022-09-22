Major supermarket chain announces national price-cutting campaign to ease inflation burden

A major supermarket chain recently announced that it would be kicking off a nationwide price-cutting campaign in all of its US stores to help ease the burden of the recent inflation spike for its customers.

Becon/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you've seen your grocery bill go up significantly in recent weeks and months, you aren't imagining things.

According to one recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of food and other grocery items has increased approximately 13.5% since last year.

However, one major grocery store chain is taking steps to help ease the burden of inflation by reducing the prices of many popular food items in its stores.

Lidl, a popular grocery store chain with more than 170 US supermarket locations (mainly along the East Coast) and over 12,000 locations worldwide, recently announced that starting on September 28, 2022, it would begin a price-cutting campaign in all of its US stores to help make many food items more affordable for its customers.

Discounted items include things like organic bread, juice, tea, coffee, pizza, salad dressings, vegetable stir fry, and more, with savings ranging from $.20 to over $1.04, depending on the item.

According to the company's announcement, discounts will rotate throughout the season, so customers will have opportunities to save on a wide variety of items throughout the duration of the price-cutting campaign, which is expected to go on throughout the fall season.

If you're interested in shopping at Lidl and checking out their fall price-cutting campaign, you can use the store locator on their website to find the Lidl location nearest you.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.