Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month

A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more.

SDI Productions/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.

The new supermarket will be located at 903 S. 8th Avenue in Brighton.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 am with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to the store's press release, there will also be giveaways, discounts, prize sweepstakes, and more on grand opening day to celebrate the new store.

For example, if you are one of the first 150 customers in line on grand opening day, you will get a "mystery gift card" worth between $5 and $500. There will also be a prize wheel that customers can spin for an opportunity to win even more prizes during the Natural Grocers grand opening event.

If you can't make it on the grand opening day, Natural Grocers will be offering deep discounts on many items in-store from September 30th through October 31st.

If you're unfamiliar with the Natural Grocers brand, they are one of the country's largest family-owned organic and natural grocery store chains. The supermarket chain also prioritizes humanely sourced meats and sustainable products.

So whether you are looking for organic ingredients for your next home-cooked meal, gluten-free options, or high-quality meat, Natural Grocers is sure to have what you need.

Be sure to check out the newest location in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30th.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.