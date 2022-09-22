Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this week

A popular off-price retail store chain is opening a new location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more.

EscoLux/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Burlington will open a new store location this week on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the San Marcos Premium Outlets at 3939 I-35.

The grand opening event on Friday (9/23) will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

If you are one of the first 200 customers to enter the store on Friday, you will get a $5 Bonus Card that you can use toward your Burlington purchase.

Burlington will also be hosting a giveaway on Saturday as well. If you are one of the first 200 customers to enter the store on September 24th, you will get a scratch-off "Wow! Buck" worth up to $250.

On Sunday (9/25), people who visit the Burlington store will get a free shopping tote. However, according to the outlet's press release, there will be limited quantities, so you may want to show up early if you want to get one.

If you are unfamiliar with Burlington, it is an off-price retail store, which means they sell brand name items at a discounted price.

You can find various items at Burlington, including clothing, home decor, and accessories.

Shopping at Burlington is a great way to save money if you are looking for brand-name items but don't want to pay higher retail prices at department stores.

If you are in the area, be sure to check out the new Burlington store location at the San Marcos Premium Outlets this weekend.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.