Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month

A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.

Baranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Radish Republic branded itself as an urban grocery store specializing in sourcing local food from small farms and businesses in Lehigh County. For the past three years, they have served the residents and visitors of Allentown well.

Unfortunately, Radish Republic recently announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing on September 30, 2022.

However, the specialty grocery store, located at 21 North 7th Street in Allentown, will be open from 11 am to 7 pm until the end of the month, per their social media post. So, if you'd like to stop in one last time, now is the time to do so.

Radish Republic was clearly a hit with local customers as the grocery store has a 4.9 rating out of 5 on Google, which is no small feat for a local business.

Here's what one customer named Griffin had to say about Radish Republic in a recent Google review:

Small market that carries a variety of locally sourced goods. This is the closest thing to a grocery store in downtown Allentown so it is nice that they also carry simple meal kits for days that I don't feel like driving to the store.

Many of the other reviews left by local customers convey a similar sentiment. Radish Republic will surely be missed in Allentown.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.