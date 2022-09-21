Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not check out the First Annual Pumpkin Fest in Evans City, Pennsylvania? Read on to get all the details about this weekend's festivities.

DAPA Images/Canva Pro

On September 24-25, Evans City will host its First Annual Pumpkin Fest. The festivities will be happening downtown between Jefferson Street and Wahl Avenue.

Pumpkin Fest kicks off on Saturday at 10 am with Pumpkin Patch kids games, a 4-H Putt-Putt course, pumpkin carving, and a pumpkin decorating contest.

Here's a rundown of Saturday's events:

Kids tractor pull at 11 am

Pumpkin Carriage Rides from noon until 5 pm

Foam party and Pie Eating Contest at 1 pm

Live music from 3 pm to 5 pm

Another Foam Party at 4 pm

Live music resumes from 6 pm to 8 pm

50/50 raffle drawing at 7 pm.

On Sunday, September 25th, the second day of Pumpkin Fest will begin with Kids' Games, pumpkin carving demonstrations, a pumpkin decorating contest, and a basket raffle.

Here are some highlights of Sunday's events:

Community church service at 10 am

Live music from 12 pm to 2 pm

Car cruise from noon until 4 pm

Basket raffle winners will be announced at 1 pm

More live music from 2 pm to 4 pm

50/50 drawing at 3:30 pm.

So if you are looking for something fun to do alone or with the family this weekend, don't miss the first annual Pumpkin Fest in Evans City, Pennsylvania. It's sure to offer an excellent time for kids and adults of all ages.

You can learn more about the event, including ways to volunteer or sign up to be a vendor, on the Evans City website.