Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week

A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week.

For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)

However, starting on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Wegmans grocery stores will be removing single-use plastic grocery bags from all their stores in Pennsylvania.

According to a press release from Wegmans, the supermarket plans to remove single-use plastic bags from all its stores by the end of the year.

Jason Wadsworth, a category merchant for Wegman's packaging, energy, and sustainability, had this to say about the company's decision to remove plastic shopping bags from its Pennsylvania stores:

Completing our transition out of single-use plastic bags across the company is a big celebration as we continue to expand our sustainability efforts and focus on doing what’s right for the environment.

This decision is part of an ongoing plan to make Wegman's stores more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

According to their press release, the company began rolling out this change in New York in 2019.

Wegmans said it would continue to offer paper bags in all of its Pennsylvania stores for a fee of $.05 per bag. According to the company, the paper bag fee encourages and incentivizes shoppers to use reusable shopping bags.

The store plans to donate the amounts collected from paper bag fees to the United Way.

