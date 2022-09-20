Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month

If you've been looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major discount supermarket chain will be opening a new store in Florida this month.

Andresr/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On September 29, 2022, Aldi, a popular discount grocery store chain with locations throughout the country, will be opening a new store location in West Melbourne.

The new Aldi grocery store will be located at 1539 W. New Haven Avenue in West Melbourne, Florida.

According to the company's website, the grand opening event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

If you are one of the first 100 customers to enter the new Aldi store in West Melbourne on opening day, you will receive a "Golden Ticket" that could be worth up to $100.

Aldi will also be hosting a raffle from September 29th to October 2nd to celebrate the grand opening of the new store for an Aldi gift card worth $500. No purchase is necessary to enter the drawing.

In addition to Golden Tickets and raffle drawings, Aldi will also be giving away free tote bags during their grand opening event. However, according to the company's website, supplies are limited, so you may want to show up early in the day if you want to snag one.

Aldi offers a unique grocery shopping experience because they sell many private-label products, which are typically cheaper than name-brand items.

What this means for shoppers is that they can save money on their grocery bills each week by shopping at Aldi.

The new West Melbourne Aldi location will be open Monday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.