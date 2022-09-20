Famous discount store opening another new location in New York

HomeGoods, a popular discount store, is opening another new store location in New York this month.

Enes Evren/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Homegoods, the popular discount interior decor chain, is set to open another new store in Newburgh, New York, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The new HomeGoods will be located at 1433 Route 300 in Newburgh and will offer a unique selection of home decor from around the world at excellent prices.

HomeGoods offers an ever-changing mix of merchandise for every room in the home, including furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, decorative pillows and accessories, bedding, bath, storage, pet, kids' decor and toys, gifts, gourmet food, dining, cookware, entertaining essentials, outdoor seasonal decor and much more.

A visit to a HomeGoods store is like a treasure hunt, with something new and exciting to discover every time.

Homegoods is known for its discounted prices that are significantly lower than what you would find at other home decor stores. In addition, they offer quality products that are sure to add a touch of style to your home without breaking the bank.

If you're looking for something specific, be sure to check back often, as the selection is constantly changing. HomeGoods is the perfect place to find those unique pieces that will make your home stand out from the rest.

We're excited about the new Homegoods store opening in Newburgh. Make sure to stop by on September 29th and check out the new store. You never know what you may find.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.