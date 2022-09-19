Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan

The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.

According to the company's website, the store is set to open on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The new HomeGoods will be located at 4910 Wilson Avenue in Grandville.

The new Granville store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm. On Sundays, the store hours are from 10 am to 8 pm.

Homegoods is known for its wide selection of discounted home decor items, including furniture, rugs, paintings, and more. The new store will offer a unique selection of home decor from around the world at amazing prices.

If you're looking for unique, one-of-a-kind pieces to add to your home, HomeGoods is definitely the place to shop. The store's constantly rotating inventory means that you never know what you'll find, which is part of the fun.

Whether you're furnishing a new home or simply updating your existing decor, HomeGoods is a great place to shop. With its unbeatable prices and constantly rotating inventory, you're sure to find something you love.

Homegoods is part of the TJX Companies, which also owns TJ Maxx and Marshalls. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, opening new stores across the country.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.