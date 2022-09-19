Major supermarket chain opens new store in Florida

If you've been looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major supermarket chain recently opened a brand new store in central Florida.

On September 8, 2022, Publix, a popular grocery store chain with over a thousand locations throughout the country, opened a new store in Florida.

The new Publix grocery store is located at 1720 East Highway 50 in Clermont.

This Publix location is open from 7 am to 10 pm daily.

If you're not familiar with shopping at Publix grocery stores, here's what you can expect -- Publix is known for its high-quality produce and meats, as well as its large selection of grocery items. They also offer a variety of in-store services, including a pharmacy, deli, bakery, and catering.

The store also offers curbside pickup and delivery options for shoppers who prefer the convenience of not having to go into the store to shop.

Here's what one recent customer named HondaDasher had to say about the new Publix store in Clermont in a recent Google review:

A smaller publix, they don't have all of the items the other two Publix in the area have but this is a very convenient location for everyone in the direct area for a quick in and out shop.

So, if you live in or near Clermont, be sure to check out the new Publix store. It's sure to be a convenient and enjoyable place to do your grocery shopping.

