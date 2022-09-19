Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama

If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week.

On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.

The new Chick-fil-A in Prattville will have a drive-thru window for fast food pickups, or you may dine in their dining room.

This Chick-fil-A location is open Monday through Saturday from 6 am to 9 pm.

The restaurant is closed on Sundays because its founder, Truett Cathy, saw the importance of giving his employees a day off to rest and worship if they choose. The company still upholds this tradition today.

If you are unfamiliar with Chick-fil-A, here is an overview of the restaurant. The restaurant is most notably known for its chicken sandwiches. However, they also serve wraps and salads.

Sides include waffle fries, macaroni and cheese, as well as fruit cups. For dessert, try one of Chick-fil-A's delicious milkshakes. You can view their full menu here.

Chick-fil-A not only offers delicious fast food, but they also provide catering services for events of any size. Their website provides a clear and easy-to-use catering menu where you can order your food for pickup or delivery.

The next time you're in the mood for a delicious chicken sandwich or a milkshake, be sure to check out the newest Chick-fil-A location in Prattville. You won't be disappointed.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.