Popular discount store opening new location in Maryland

Attention Maryland shoppers! Homegoods is opening a new store this week, and you're not going to want to miss it.

Aja Koska/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're like me, then you love shopping at Homegoods for all your home decor needs. Well, good news. This week, they're opening up a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland.

This is your chance to save some money and update your home at the same time.

According to the company's website, the popular discount interior decor chain is set to open a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The new store will be located at 17656 Garland Groh Boulevard.

The opening of the new Homegoods store comes as good news for Hagerstown residents, who have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the popular retailer.

HomeGoods is known for its vast array of home decor items, but the store is also a go-to spot for small furniture pieces, like coffee tables, end tables, and accent chairs.

One of the best things about shopping at HomeGoods is that the prices are always unbeatable. You can find high-quality furniture and home decor items for a fraction of the price you would pay at other stores.

Also, each Homegoods store receives new inventory regularly, so you can always find something new and exciting each time you visit.

Homegoods is a subsidiary of TJX Companies, Inc., which also owns TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.