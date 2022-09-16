Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customers

A cannabis dispensary in New Haven is now serving recreational customers.

StockstudioX/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On September 15, 2022, the cannabis dispensary chain New Standard Cannabis in Grand Haven, Michigan, expanded its services to offer recreational sales. Previously, the dispensary opened in June 2021 and sold cannabis products for medical use only.

According to local reports, New Standard Cannabis is the first dispensary in Grand Haven to serve recreational customers.

The dispensary, located at 1125 S. Beacon Boulevard, is currently hosting a grand re-opening event to celebrate the expansion of its offerings.

According to local reports, the first 50 customers on Friday and Saturday (September 16th and 17th) will receive a "swag bag" full of goodies from the store. There will also be a number of different vendors at the event providing information.

There will be live music from Motor City Beat on Friday afternoon, and a Smashburger Food Truck will also be onsite for the grand opening event.

Here's what one customer named Jenna had to say about New Standard Cannabis in a recent Google review:

Very friendly place. Everyone is so helpful. They know the information of all the products. Any questions I have are promptly answered and I appreciate it and them.

The New Standard Cannabis dispensary is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm, and 9 am to 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on New Standard Cannabis or its products and services, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.