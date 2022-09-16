Major discount grocery store opens new location in Florida

A major discount grocery store just opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

Popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has opened up yet another new location in Florida.

The new store is located at 4770 US-90W in Pace, Florida, and held its grand opening on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The grand opening event on September 15th kicked off at 9 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 100 shoppers received free giveaways, including goodie bags, reusable shopping totes, and gift cards worth up to $100.

Aldi will also be holding a raffle from September 15th through the 18th for a $500 Aldi gift card. However, no purchase is necessary to enter.

The new store will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

Here's what one local shopper named Kevin had to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

I've waited so long for an Aldi to open up near my area and it's finally here. Brand new location with spacious aisles and even a self checkout. I've never seen an Aldi with a self checkout. Make sure to bring a quarter for the shopping cart and your own grocery bags. This Aldi is legit.

Aldi has everything from fresh produce to everyday essentials at prices that won't break the bank. So come check out the newest location in Pace and see for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.