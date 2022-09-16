Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Louisiana

If you're looking for a delicious chicken meal, look no further than Chick-fil-A. The popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Houma, Louisiana, and it's sure to be a hit with locals and tourists alike.

Mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On September 8, Chick-fil-a opened another new location in Louisiana.

The new restaurant is located at 984 Grand Caillou Road in Houma.

The new Chick-fil-a location will be open from 6 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday and from 6 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays.

The chain specializes in chicken sandwiches and nuggets and offers salads, wraps, breakfast items, and sides. You can view their full menu here. Customers can expect all their favorite menu items, including chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes.

Chick-fil-A also offers catering services. The restaurant's catering menu features a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, as well as a variety of sides and drinks.

So far, reviews of the new restaurant have been mostly positive.

Here's what one recent customer named Lightchild had to say about the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Houma in a recent Google review:

Absolutely love Chick-fil-A! Was not let down! Great customer service! Great food! Nice relaxing dining room! Keep up the good work!

If you're looking for an enjoyable meal out with your friends or family, be sure to check out Chick-fil-A's latest restaurant location in Houma.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.