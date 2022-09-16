New cannabis dispensary location opens in Pennsylvania

A new Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary recently opened for business in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the new location.

StockstudioX/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular cannabis dispensary chain Zen Leaf has just opened another new location in Pennsylvania this month.

The new dispensary is located at 215 Tarenturn Bridge Road in New Kensington.

This is not the dispensary chain's first location in Pennsylvania. In fact, Zen Leaf currently has 15 store locations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and dozens of additional locations in over 12 states throughout the country. You can view all of their locations on their website.

Zen Leaf specializes in medical marijuana. According to local sources, their products are grown locally in Pennsylvania.

In order to shop at Zen Leaf's Pennsylvania locations, patients must be at least 18 years old and show a valid medical marijuana ID card.

Once inside, patients can browse the wide variety of cannabis products that Zen Leaf has to offer or meet with an on-site pharmacist or "cannabis advisor."

No matter what your needs are, chances are good that Zen Leaf has a product that will suit you.

So if you're looking for a new dispensary to check out or are simply curious about what Zen Leaf has to offer, be sure to stop by their newest Pennsylvania location in New Kensington.

You can find more information about all of their locations and products on their website.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.