Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next week

A major grocery store chain is opening another new supermarket location in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more.

Benedek/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Publix is opening a new grocery store in Mobile, Alabama, next week on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The new store will be located at 9124 Cottage Hill Road near the Crossroads Baptist Church and the Causey Middle School in Mobile.

If you're unfamiliar with Publix, they're a popular grocery chain offering goods deals on groceries.

According to the company's website, the store will be about 48,387 square feet and will feature a pharmacy. This is excellent news for residents who have been waiting for a Publix to come to the area.

The new Publix grocery store will be a welcome addition to the Mobile community. Publix is known for its excellent customer service and wide selection of high-quality grocery items.

In addition, the store's pharmacy will also be a great resource for residents needing prescription medications. The opening of the new Publix is also sure to be a boon for the local economy.

The opening of this new Publix location will be a positive development for Mobile residents looking for a convenient place to grocery shop. With its wide selection of items, Publix could become a go-to spot for those living in or near Mobile, Alabama.

If you're in the area, make sure you check out the new store. It will have everything that you need under one roof.

