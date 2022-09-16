$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas station

If you bought a lottery ticket recently in Pennsylvania, check your numbers. You could be the latest lucky winner of a $3 million jackpot.

Banks Photos/Getty Images/Canva Pro

According to local reports, a winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently purchased at the Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 706 East Gay Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

If you are the holder of a winning lottery ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery recommends that you sign the back of your ticket and clearly print your name, address, and phone number on the ticket as well.

If you win more than $600, you will need to fill out a Claim Form. The form can be downloaded from the Pennsylvania Lottery's website. You can also get the form at any local Lottery retailer or a Lottery Area Office.

If you are holding a ticket worth more than $2,500, like the ticket sold at the Wawa in West Chester, the prize can only be paid out by the Pennsylvania Lottery. You should mail your ticket along with your completed Claim Form to the address listed on the form.

It can take up to six weeks to receive your prize check from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

For prizes under $2,500, you can visit any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to claim your prize and get your payout.

So if you happen to have some lottery tickets lying around, be sure to check them promptly. Most tickets expire within one year. For example, scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date.

You can find more information about games and claiming prizes on the Pennsylvania Lottery website.