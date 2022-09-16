Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New York

If you're looking for a delicious chicken sandwich and waffle fries, look no further than Chick-fil-A's new restaurant location in Rosedale, New York. This is the perfect spot to get your fix of comfort food.

AnnapolisStudios/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened a new location in Rosedale, New York, to a crowd excited to get their hands on the restaurant's famous chicken sandwiches.

The new location is at 24923 Rockaway Avenue in Rosedale and will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Chick-fil-A is not open on Sundays.

Overall, the grand opening of Chick-fil-a's newest location in Rosedale was a success, with many happy customers leaving with full stomachs and smiles on their faces.

Here's what one recent patron named David had to say about the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rosedale in a recent Google review:

Got to try some food and I want to just say the service was amazing and the owner is a inspiration for our community. Made my son so happy before his first day of school so please here’s a nice review and I wish you guys all the best. Continue to provide great jobs for the community and be a pillar of great service and food.

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, but the fast food chain also offers a variety of other menu items that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.