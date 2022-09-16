Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.

KatieSik/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.

The new restaurant is located at 3015 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska and will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays.

The restaurant offers a variety of menu items such as chicken sandwiches, salads, wraps, and breakfast items. They also have sides, milkshakes, and seasonal items. You can view their full menu here on their website.

Chick-fil-A also offers a catering menu with a variety of platters and boxed meals.

Here's what one local customer named Chelsea had to say about the new Chick-fil-A in Onalaska in a recent Google review:

I'm such a fan of this place. So happy it's in my home base now! It only opened a few days ago so the hype is real, but they are not slacking on the service. Our food was on point. They all had smiles even in the chaos. The owner/manager Pam was all smiles and out there handing out orders! I think they'll definitely do good here in the Coulee region!

Are you excited about the new Chick-fil-A location in Onalaska? Let us know in the comments.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.