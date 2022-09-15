Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this week

Aldi is hosting the grand opening of its new store in Floridat this week, and it's definitely worth checking out. They have great prices on all your favorite items and an awesome selection of produce. Plus, they're giving away free goodies and hosting a raffle to celebrate the store's grand opening.

The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi is opening a new location in Lutz, Florida, this week.

The new grocery store is located at 2500 Skybrooke Boulevard and will be hosting its grand opening on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The grand opening event will kick off at 8:30 am with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The first 100 shoppers will also get free giveaways, including goodie bags, reusable shopping totes, and a gift card that could be worth up to $100.

Aldi will also be holding a raffle from September 15th through the 18th for a $500 gift card. No purchase is necessary to enter the drawing.

Aldi is a German-based discount grocery store chain. It has everything from fresh produce to everyday essentials at prices that won't break the bank. What sets Aldi apart from other discount grocery stores is its focus on selling private-label products.

Private label products are developed and sold exclusively by Aldi and cannot be found at any other retail store. This allows Aldi to keep costs low for both customers and the company. Aldi has also started selling more organic and sustainable products in recent years.

So if you're in the Lutz area this week, stop in and see the new Aldi store.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.