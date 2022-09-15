Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania

Kristen Walters

A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtEhY_0hwfNMgy00
New Africa Studio/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.

They are also looking to fill positions in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Carlisle, Chambersburg, Horsham, Easton, West Chester, New Stanton, Middletown, and more, according to the open job listings on their website.

With the holidays right around the corner, UPS is gearing up for its yearly influx of packages by starting to hire for seasonal positions. However, according to local sources, some of these positions have the potential to turn into permanent positions and careers.

Better yet, UPS told local reporters that approximately 80% of the positions they are seeking to fill do not require a formal interview. Instead, individuals interested in applying can use the company's digital application system.

Some of the open positions that UPS is currently seeking to fill in Pennsylvania include:

  • Package Delivery Drivers
  • Warehouse Workers
  • Tractor Trailer Drivers
  • Distribution Supervisor
  • Customs Brokerage Rep
  • Automotive Technician
  • and more.

Pay for seasonal positions starts at around $21 per hour. However, CDL drivers start at $33.50 per hour with an additional sign-on bonus available.

So if you're interested in earning some extra money this holiday season, or looking for a fresh start at a new job, be sure to check out UPS's job openings on their website. Or, share this story online if you know someone else who might be interested.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

