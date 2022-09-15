Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this week

Chick-fil-A is coming to town! The newest location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant in Indiana will have its grand opening this week.

Canva Pro

if you're in the mood for some delicious Chick-fil-A, then you're in luck because their newest Indiana location just opened its doors.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Greenfield.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 2203 N. State Street and will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays.

According to local reports, the new Chick-fil-A will bring over one hundred jobs to the area. Additionally, to celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America's partners in the Indianapolis area.

The menu at Chick-fil-A features chicken sandwiches, wraps, and salads, as well as a variety of sides and drinks. Chick-fil-A's signature sandwich is the original chicken sandwich, which comes with pickles and mayo on a toasted bun. The chain also offers a grilled chicken sandwich and a spicy chicken sandwich.

In addition to its regular menu items, Chick-fil-A also offers a number of seasonal items throughout the year, as well as sides and shakes.

Are you excited about the new Chick-fil-A? If so, mark your calendar for Thursday, September 15th. If you're in the area, be sure to come out and check out all the delicious food.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.