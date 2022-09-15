Breakfast is free at every school in Pennsylvania under new law

Starting in October, Pennsylvania schools will offer free breakfast to every student.

Pixelshot/Canva Pro

Governor Tom Wolf has just signed a new law that will provide a free breakfast to every student in every school across the state.

On October 1, 2022, a new $21.5 million breakfast program will launch in Pennsylvania. It's estimated that over 1.7 million students will take advantage of the program.

With this new program, Gov. Tom Wolf hopes to make sure that no child starts the day hungry. This program was designed to be a continuation of a pandemic program that provided free meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, that original program has since ended.

This is great news for kids who might not have enough money to buy breakfast or for kids who are too busy to eat breakfast before they go to school.

The specific details of the breakfast program are still being ironed out, but we know that it will be available to all students in Pennsylvania—regardless of whether they attend a public or private school.

Families who have been struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic will likely welcome this news with open arms.

For many parents, packing a healthy breakfast for their child every morning is an added stressor that they can't afford—both figuratively and literally. But, thanks to the new breakfast program, they won't have to worry about it anymore.

With so much uncertainty surrounding our lives right now, this new program means that many Pennsylvania families will have one less thing to worry about and one less expense in their budget.