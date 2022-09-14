Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this month

On Thursday, shoppers in New York state will have a new option for discount grocery shopping when Aldi opens its newest store location.

Syda Productions/Canva Pro

Aldi, the popular discount grocery store, will be opening its newest store location in Rotterdam, New York, this week.

The store will be located at 3075 Broadway in Rotterdam near Subway and Lucia's Two-Go Pizza.

According to the company's website, the first 100 customers on opening day will receive a "Golden Ticket" worth up to $100 to spend at Aldi and a bag of Aldi goodies.

Aldi will also be holding a drawing for a $500 gift card. Customers can enter the drawing any time between September 15 through 18. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Aldi is known for their low prices on grocery items like fresh produce and everyday essentials. With the addition of Aldi, Rotterdam now has even more options for budget-conscious shoppers looking for quality groceries.

Plus, with the added bonus of the Golden Ticket giveaway and the chance to win a $500 gift card, there's even more reason to check out the new Aldi store this week. With low prices and a chance to win big, it's definitely worth checking out.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.