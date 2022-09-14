Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards are about to change

Kristen Walters

Earlier this week, PennDot announced that Pennsylvania driver licenses, ID cards, and REAL ID products will be updated to include new features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auzhL_0hvT64tA00
michaeljung/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that they would soon be updating the design and security features of Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards, including REAL ID products.

According to information released on PennDot's website, the newly designed cards will begin rolling out at the Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola as early as this week. By mid-November, all Pennsylvania Driver Licensing Centers are expected to offer driver's licenses and ID cards with the new design and security features.

The new design will include "Guilloche Security Design," which embeds a customized security pattern into the card. The new cards will also feature an optically variable ghost portrait that changes its appearance when you look at the card from different angles.

The new driver's licenses and ID cards are just one more way that Pennsylvania is working to improve security.

While the new design will be used with both conventional Pennsylvania driver's licenses and identification cards, as well as with REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards, obtaining a REAL ID is still optional in Pennsylvania.

However, starting on May 3, 2023, Pennsylvania residents will need a REAL ID (or another federally approved form of identification, such as a US Passport) to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings or military installations.

Pennsylvania residents who wish to apply for a REAL ID can do so now as they are currently available.

You can learn more about the requirements for obtaining a REAL ID on PennDot's Driver & Vehicle Services website.

