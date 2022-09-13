Popular restaurant chains opens new location in Georgia

If you're in the mood for a delicious chicken sandwich in Georgia, you may be delighted to learn that a popular restaurant chain opened a brand-new location earlier this month to help satisfy your cravings.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

The famous chicken sandwich restaurant chain Huey Magoo has opened a new location in Hinesville, Georgia.

The new restaurant is located at 567 W. Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville near Liberty Cinemas and Advance Auto Parts.

The menu features chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, wraps, sides, and cookies for dessert. Customers can dine in or order online for take-out or delivery through the restaurant's website.

Here's what one customer named Holly had to say about the new Huey Magoo's restaurant in a recent Google review:

10/10. Fast service especially with how busy they were and their opening day. The chicken was delicious and crispy, fries were perfect (not at all soggy like people are saying), very clean, and everyone was super friendly. The fries are season and have a little kick to them so If you (or your kids) don't like that just tell them when ordering that you want to seasoning!! I usually hate chicken tenders but I foresee me coming here a lot. Their magoo sauce is top notch. I think the chicken was better than Chic-fil-a.

The opening of Huey Magoo's in Hinesville is good news for chicken sandwich lovers in the area. With its convenient location and delicious food, Huey Magoo's is sure to become a popular spot for lunch and dinner.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.