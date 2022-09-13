Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month

We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.

Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire later this month.

The grand opening event will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to local sources.

The new restaurant will be located at 1600 Woodbury Avenue in Portsmouth near the TJ Maxx and Wendy's.

To celebrate the new addition, the restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser from September 28th through October 2nd. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to UNH Athletics.

Customers can make a $3 donation in exchange for a free regular sized sub sandwich through October 2nd.

Jersey Mike's Subs has been making fresh, delicious subs since 1956. The famous restaurant chain got its start in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Today the sandwich chain has over 2000 franchise locations throughout the country.

Jersey Mikes claims to use only the freshest ingredients with meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily with freshly baked bread for a quality and taste that is superior.

The company claims on their website that the secret to their success is ensuring that everything from their ingredients to customer service is high quality.

Are you excited for Jersey Mike's newest location? Make sure to stop by and show your support during their grand opening event. And don't forget to try one of their famous subs while you're there.

