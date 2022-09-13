Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in New York state later this year.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

We all know and love Chick-fil-A, don't we? That delicious fried chicken, those waffle fries, mmmm.

Chick-fil-A is continuing its expansion with a new restaurant planned for North Greenbush, New York.

According to local reports, the company got a building permit to start construction near the corner of I-90 Exit 8 and Route 4. The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is anticipated to open this winter.

Not only will the new restaurant provide employment opportunities for residents, but it will also give back to the community through the Chick-fil-A Foundation.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation has a three-pronged mission: to improve education, homelessness, and hunger. For example, the company has partnered with Junior Achievement to support education-related initiatives.

The foundation actively supports organizations working to address youth homelessness through the communities they serve. The Chick-fil-A Foundation also donates $25,000 to Feeding America when they open a new restaurant location.

Chick-fil-A opened its doors in 1946 in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. Since then, the chain has grown by leaps and bounds. Today there are more than 2,833 Chick-fil-A locations throughout the country.

The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken sandwiches, but it also offers a variety of other menu items, including salads, sides, shakes, and wraps.

Are you as excited as we are for the new Chick-fil-A location in North Greenbush? We can't wait to get our hands on those delicious chicken sandwiches. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting development.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.