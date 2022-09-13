New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in Arizona

The highly anticipated opening of a new high-end culinary market in Arizona is sure to excite local food lovers.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Gastrome Market opened its doors in Scottsdale to customers looking for a unique high-end culinary shopping experience.

The new market, located at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road in Scottsdale, offers an impressive selection of wine, cheese, bread, fresh-cut flowers, and high-end pantry items such as truffle honey, jams, chocolates, pasta, and olive oils.

According to local reports, the store has an onsite wine expert on hand to answer questions and make recommendations to shoppers. There will also be a 20-seat restaurant and bar area opening soon for customers looking to dine in the store.

There is also a private room in the back of the establishment for culinary and instructional classes.

According to the business's Facebook page, upcoming class topics will include how to pair food with wine and curate the perfect charcuterie board. The calendar of classes and events will be released later this month, and a signup system will be available.

Here's what one local customer named Brian had to say about Gastrome Market in a recent Google review.

Such a beautiful space and they have so many interesting products! Could browse here for a very long time!

So if you're looking for a special gift or just want to treat yourself to something special, be sure to check out the Gastrome Market in Scottsdale.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.