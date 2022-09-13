Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this month

A major grocery store chain has announced the grand opening date for its newest South Carolina supermarket location later this month.

Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a great place to do your grocery shopping, look no further than Publix.

The popular grocery store chain is expanding into the Moncks Corner area and will be opening a new store at 2830 Highway 52 in late September.

According to the company's website, the new Publix store will hold its grand opening at 7 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

This 48,000-square-foot location will offer a wide selection of groceries, including fresh produce, meat and cheese, seafood, wine, and beer. It will also have a bakery, deli, floral department, and pharmacy.

Shoppers will also find a wide variety of items in the store's departments, including health and beauty products, household goods, and pet supplies.

Publix offers digital coupons and weekly deals on its website for shoppers looking to save more on their groceries. Many stores also provide delivery through Instacart and curbside pickup.

The new Publix store will surely be a convenient one-stop shop for all your grocery needs. So mark your calendar for September 28th and check out the new Publix grocery store in Moncks Corner.

Publix currently has store locations throughout South Carolina in Columbia, Lexington, Irmo, Rock Hill, North Augusta, Chapin, and more. With the addition of the Moncks Corner store, Publix will be able to serve even more customers in the Palmetto State.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.