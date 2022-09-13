Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this week

Florida residents will have another discount grocery store to choose from this week as a popular supermarket chain opens its newest location.

Andresr/Getty Images/Canva Pro

This week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi is opening a new location in Boca Raton, Florida. The new store is set to open on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The new Aldi store will be located at 4901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton and will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Aldi location in Boca Raton will take place this Thursday at 8:30 am.

The first one hundred customers through the door on opening day will be given a Golden Ticket that could be worth up to $100. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 gift card.

In addition to significant savings on groceries, shoppers can look forward to receiving free goodie bags and shopping totes from Aldi. However, there are a limited number of giveaways, so you may want to show up early if you want to get one.

This new Aldi location will surely become a favorite among budget-minded shoppers in the area. You'll find everything from fresh produce and meat departments to an extensive selection of household items at budget-friendly prices.

If you're looking for an affordable alternative to your current grocery store, check out Aldi's newest location in Boca Raton. According to the company's website, there will also be a "sneak peek" of the new store on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.