Broomall, PA

High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in Pennsylvania

Kristen Walters

A high-tech supermarket chain has opened a new location in Pennsylvania. The store is said to feature the latest in grocery technology, including an automated checkout feature that allows customers to simply leave the store after selecting their items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j4fi_0hsYcSmq00
Peopleimages/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The new Amazon Fresh store in Broomall, Pennsylvania, held its grand opening earlier this month on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The store is located at 2940 Springfield Road in Broomall and is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

The new Amazon Fresh store features the company's new "walk out" technology which lets shoppers simply leave the store after shopping for their items.

Shoppers need to either have the Amazon app downloaded on their phone with a payment method set up for their account or scan a payment card when they enter the store.

Here's what one Amazon Fresh customer named John had to say in a recent Google review about the new store:

Easy in, easy out. Prices seemed in line with other local grocery stores. Some were higher than Giant while others were lower. Didn't seem like there were many items on sale. Speciality departments like meat and seafood seemed smaller than most but adequate in a pinch. The best part is that you just scan your phone and walk out, we bagged our stuff as we went.

According to local reports, the addition of the new Amazon Fresh store will provide an economic boost to the community in the form of additional tax revenue.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

