Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this week

The popular discount grocery store chain, Aldi, is hosting the grand opening of its newest Missouri supermarket location this week. Read on to learn about giveaways, prizes, and more during the grand opening event.

Cyano66/Getty Images/Canva Pro

People living or working near Twin Oaks now have another option for buying groceries at discounted prices.

Aldi recently announced that it would be opening a brand new store location in Twin Oaks this week.

The new Aldi store is located at 1144 Meramec Station Road in Twin Oaks near the Dairy Queen and First Bank and will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

The popular discount grocery retailer held a "sneak peek" event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. However, according to the company's website, the official public grand opening event is set to take place on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

According to Aldi's website, the first one hundred customers to enter the store on its grand opening day will get a free goodie bag filled with an assortment of items.

Customers who visit the new store in Twin Oaks between September 8-11 can also enter for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card. However, no purchase is necessary to enter the drawing.

Aldi is known for its low prices on groceries and everyday household items. The new store also promises to offer fresh produce delivered daily. So, if you're in the Twin Oaks area, be sure to stop in and check out the new Aldi grocery store.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.