Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this month

If you're a fan of delicious doughnuts and coffee, you may be excited to learn that the popular bakery chain Krispy Kreme is set to open a brand new location on Staten Island later this month.

The new Krispy Kreme location is set to open on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and will be located at 2643 Richmond Avenue near the Staten Island Mall.

While this isn't the first Krispy Kreme location to open in the state of New York, it is the doughnut chain's first location on Staten Island. The best part is that this location will have a drive-thru, making pickups even more convenient.

Krispy Kreme is known for its assortment of iced, glazed, filled, and cake doughnuts in various flavors, including seasonal varieties like their popular Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut.

In addition to doughnuts, Krispy Kreme also sells ice cream, shakes, iced lattes, and hot coffee drinks. After all, what goes better together than a fresh doughnut and a piping hot cup of coffee on a cool fall day?

Krispy Kreme also offers catering for those who need to supply treats for an event or meeting options. Catering orders can be placed through the company's website for pickup or delivery.

