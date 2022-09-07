Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this month

A major grocery store chain is set to open another brand new store location in Texas later this month. Read on for more details.

Soon, Frisco residents will have another convenient option for buying groceries.

The popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B recently announced that they would open another brand new supermarket location in Frisco later this month.

The new H-E-B grocery store will officially open its doors to the Frisco community on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 6 am.

The new H-E-B supermarket will be located at 4800 Main Street near the LA Fitness and FedEx Office Print & Ship Center and will be open daily from 6 am to 11 pm.

In addition to providing a wide range of grocery items and household essentials, the new H-E-B supermarket will also have an onsite pharmacy with a drive-thru and a dedicated spot for curbside pickup.

The store promises to be a "one-stop shop" for your grocery needs, with prepared foods made fresh in the store, a bakery filled with artisan bread, cakes, and other sweet treats, and produce from local farmers.

The store also sells beer, wine, fresh-cut flowers, beauty products, and pet supplies.

Customers who prefer to order their groceries in advance for pickup or delivery can do so through H-E-B's website or app. Those features should be available starting on September 19th, which is the store's opening day.

So, if you live or work in the Frisco area, be sure to stop in and check out the brand new H-E-B grocery store when it opens later this month.

