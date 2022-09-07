Frisco, TX

Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this month

Kristen Walters

A major grocery store chain is set to open another brand new store location in Texas later this month. Read on for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFlCZ_0hloCa1r00
Monkey Business/Canva Pro

Soon, Frisco residents will have another convenient option for buying groceries.

The popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B recently announced that they would open another brand new supermarket location in Frisco later this month.

The new H-E-B grocery store will officially open its doors to the Frisco community on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 6 am.

The new H-E-B supermarket will be located at 4800 Main Street near the LA Fitness and FedEx Office Print & Ship Center and will be open daily from 6 am to 11 pm.

In addition to providing a wide range of grocery items and household essentials, the new H-E-B supermarket will also have an onsite pharmacy with a drive-thru and a dedicated spot for curbside pickup.

The store promises to be a "one-stop shop" for your grocery needs, with prepared foods made fresh in the store, a bakery filled with artisan bread, cakes, and other sweet treats, and produce from local farmers.

The store also sells beer, wine, fresh-cut flowers, beauty products, and pet supplies.

Customers who prefer to order their groceries in advance for pickup or delivery can do so through H-E-B's website or app. Those features should be available starting on September 19th, which is the store's opening day.

So, if you live or work in the Frisco area, be sure to stop in and check out the brand new H-E-B grocery store when it opens later this month.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# business# economy# shopping# store opening

Comments / 1

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
48308 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Hinesville, GA

Popular restaurant chains opens new location in Georgia

If you're in the mood for a delicious chicken sandwich in Georgia, you may be delighted to learn that a popular restaurant chain opened a brand-new location earlier this month to help satisfy your cravings.

Read full story
Portsmouth, NH

Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month

We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.

Read full story
North Greenbush, NY

Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in New York state later this year. We all know and love Chick-fil-A, don't we? That delicious fried chicken, those waffle fries, mmmm.

Read full story
1 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in Arizona

The highly anticipated opening of a new high-end culinary market in Arizona is sure to excite local food lovers. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Gastrome Market opened its doors in Scottsdale to customers looking for a unique high-end culinary shopping experience.

Read full story
Moncks Corner, SC

Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this month

A major grocery store chain has announced the grand opening date for its newest South Carolina supermarket location later this month. If you're looking for a great place to do your grocery shopping, look no further than Publix.

Read full story
3 comments
Boca Raton, FL

Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this week

Florida residents will have another discount grocery store to choose from this week as a popular supermarket chain opens its newest location. This week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi is opening a new location in Boca Raton, Florida. The new store is set to open on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
Broomall, PA

High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in Pennsylvania

A high-tech supermarket chain has opened a new location in Pennsylvania. The store is said to feature the latest in grocery technology, including an automated checkout feature that allows customers to simply leave the store after selecting their items.

Read full story
4 comments
Twin Oaks, MO

Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this week

The popular discount grocery store chain, Aldi, is hosting the grand opening of its newest Missouri supermarket location this week. Read on to learn about giveaways, prizes, and more during the grand opening event.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this month

A popular bakery chain is set to open a brand new location in New York later this month. Best of all, it will have a convenient drive-thru. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of delicious doughnuts and coffee, you may be excited to learn that the popular bakery chain Krispy Kreme is set to open a brand new location on Staten Island later this month.

Read full story
4 comments
Ankeny, IA

Costco set to open new store in Iowa, now hiring many positions

The popular discount warehouse retailer Costco recently announced the grand opening date for a brand new store location in Iowa. The store is also starting to hire for multiple positions. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Oswego, NY

Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month

A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.

Read full story
19 comments
Rutherford, NJ

New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand opening

According to some estimates, more than 20,000 people showed up for the grand opening of a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week. Read on to find out why. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as "Mr. Beast" on YouTube, opened a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week, causing hungry fans to come out in droves for the grand opening.

Read full story
13 comments
Scranton, PA

Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in Pennsylvania

A popular regional grocery store chain just opened a massive 27,000-square-foot supermarket in Pennsylvania over the Labor Day weekend. A brand new CTown Supermarket location just held its grand opening in Scranton, Pennsylvania, over the Labor Day holiday weekend, giving local residents another new option for grocery shopping.

Read full story
3 comments
Somerset, PA

Major discount grocery store chain hosts grand re-opening event in Pennsylvania this month

A major discount grocery store in Pennsylvania hosted its grand re-opening event this month. Read on to learn more. The Aldi grocery store in Somerset, Pennsylvania, just held its grand re-opening event this month to celebrate several upgrades that were made to the store, including more room for fresh produce and other popular grocery essentials.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in Texas

A popular pet store chain recently held its public grand opening for a new store location in Texas. Read on to learn more. If you're a pet owner in the Houston area, you'll be excited to learn that the popular pet store chain, Pet Supplies Plus, recently opened a new store in Braes Heights, making it even more convenient for you to get the pet supplies you need.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan

A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.

Read full story
15 comments
Calumet Park, IL

Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next month

A grocery store location that is part of a popular national discount supermarket chain will host its re-grand opening event next month to celebrate its new and improved store. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Santa Barbara County, CA

Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County

A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy