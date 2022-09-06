Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month

A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 5 pm on Monday, September 19, 2022.

According to local sources, the grand opening event will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by live music, raffles, and giveaways.

The new Popeyes restaurant is located on State Route 104 across from the Taco Bell and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store at the former Arby's site.

Popeyes is famous for its Signature Chicken Tenders, Nuggets, Sandwiches, and Buttermilk Biscuits. However, they also offer seafood options now with Popcorn Shrimp and a Surf and Turf combo. You can view Popeye's full menu here.

According to the company's website, the first Popeyes location was opened in New Orleans in 1972 by Alvin Copeland. However, the restaurant chain started with a different name. When the first location opened, it was called "Chicken on the Run."

While the restaurant chain was not an overnight success, it eventually grew into the famous national restaurant chain that we know today. The famous fried chicken restaurant currently has more than 2,700 locations worldwide.

So, if you're in the Oswego area on September 19th, be sure to stop by the new Popeyes location.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.