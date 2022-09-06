New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand opening

According to some estimates, more than 20,000 people showed up for the grand opening of a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week. Read on to find out why.

Kat Peterson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as "Mr. Beast" on YouTube, opened a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week, causing hungry fans to come out in droves for the grand opening.

According to a tweet by the YouTube star, over ten thousand people had already lined up before the opening of the new Beast Burger restaurant, sparking concern from Donaldson that the burger joint might sell out before the night ended.

The new Beast Burger location opened on September 4, 2022, inside the American Dream Mall in Rutherford, New Jersey, at Court A, Level 3.

According to a tweet by Donaldson, the restaurant broke the world record for the most burgers sold by one restaurant in a single day during its grand opening event.

The massive turnout likely had to do with the fact that Jimmy Donaldson (aka. Mr. Beast), who currently has over 100 million subscribers on YouTube, planned to make an appearance at the grand opening event.

Mr. Beast wrote that he tried his best to take a photo with everyone who showed up, saying he "probably took a couple thousand photos."

This is the first physical Beast Burger restaurant location. However, Beast Burger currently has over 1,000 locations in North America and Europe that offer delivery only.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.