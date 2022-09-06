Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in Pennsylvania

A popular regional grocery store chain just opened a massive 27,000-square-foot supermarket in Pennsylvania over the Labor Day weekend.

Artem Beliakin/Pexels/Canva Pro

A brand new CTown Supermarket location just held its grand opening in Scranton, Pennsylvania, over the Labor Day holiday weekend, giving local residents another new option for grocery shopping.

The new CTown Supermarket, located at 1110 S. Washington Avenue in Scranton, is the regional grocery store chain's largest store location to date.

The supermarket occupies over 27,000 square feet and offers a massive selection of international foods, produce, and grocery essentials. The store also serves hot foods from its store kitchen.

For shoppers who appreciate the convenience of home delivery, CTown offers that service as well.

The CTown Supermarket chain was established in 1975. Today, the store chain's parent company, Krasdale Foods, has locations in multiple states throughout the Northeast, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

The new CTown Supermarket in Scranton is open from 8 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and from 9 am to 7 pm on Sundays.

Here's what one local shopper named Armand had to say about the new CTown Supermarket in a recent Google review:

Brand new store. Looks good. They're not up to full speed yet, so I'll go back in a few weeks and they should be buzzing along very nicely.

So, if you live in the Scranton area, be sure to stop by and check out the new CTown Supermarket, which is open now.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.