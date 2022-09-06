Major discount grocery store chain hosts grand re-opening event in Pennsylvania this month

A major discount grocery store in Pennsylvania hosted its grand re-opening event this month. Read on to learn more.

Juanmonino/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Aldi grocery store in Somerset, Pennsylvania, just held its grand re-opening event this month to celebrate several upgrades that were made to the store, including more room for fresh produce and other popular grocery essentials.

According to the company's website, the popular discount grocery store, located at 1606 North Center Avenue in Somerset, Pennsylvania, hosted its grand re-opening event on September 2, 2022.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and numerous giveaways, including the store's famous "Golden Ticket" gift cards to the first 100 customers who entered the store on the morning of the event.

The Somerset Aldi store is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm and offers a wide selection of food items, including fresh produce, meat and dairy products, pantry staples, as well as a variety of Aldi-exclusive brands.

The grand re-opening event was held to celebrate the completion of several store upgrades, including the expansion of the produce department.

Aldi is known for its low and competitive prices, so the grand re-opening event was an excellent opportunity for local customers to stock up on their favorite groceries.

If you are in the Somerset area and looking for more ways to save on groceries, stop into the newly updated Aldi store and check out all of the upgrades they have made.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.