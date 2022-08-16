Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in Texas

A popular pet store chain recently held its public grand opening for a new store location in Texas. Read on to learn more.

If you're a pet owner in the Houston area, you'll be excited to learn that the popular pet store chain, Pet Supplies Plus, recently opened a new store in Braes Heights, making it even more convenient for you to get the pet supplies you need.

Pet Supplies Plus carries natural and US-made pet supplies, including food, toys, and accessories. They also offer services such as grooming and pet adoption.

The new Pet Supplies Plus store is located at 3851 Bellaire Boulevard in the Braes Heights area of Houston near the Havana Salon and River Oaks Cleaners.

According to the store's website, the new Pet Supplies Plus location is open Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm. On Sundays, the store hours are from 10 am to 6 pm.

This Pet Supplies Plus location offers curbside pickup, delivery, and auto-ship. They also provide grooming services, a self-serve dog wash, and a pet bakery filled with a variety of treats that are sure to delight your pet.

Pet Supplies Plus also has live fish and other small pets that are available for purchase on-site.

According to local reports, the new Braes Heights location held a limited opening in July but officially celebrated its public grand opening from August 12th through the 14th.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.