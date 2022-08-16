Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan

A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more.

Lindas Photography/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.

The new restaurant is located at 2739 Breton Road across from Johnny's Markets convenience store, Lavish Collection Boutique, and Wendy's.

Mr. and Mrs. Crab offers a variety of mouthwatering seafood entrees and appetizers, from "Create Your Own Seafood Boil" to fried calamari, crab cakes, coconut shrimp, and oysters.

They also have soup and salad options if you're looking for something on the lighter side. You can view their full menu here.

Even though the Grand Rapids location only recently opened its doors, they have already garnered over 90 reviews on Google with an impressive 4.8 rating out of 5 stars.

Here's what one local diner named Lynn had to say about the Mr. and Mrs. Crab restaurant in Grand Rapids in a recent review on Google:

It was so worth the wait! They were busy and we still only waited about 20 mins, and the food was so good! We will definitely be going back often, as long as they keep that energy. Our waitress Valerie was very professional, friendly, and attentive.

Clearly, Mr. and Mrs. Crab are off to a great start with their newest Michigan location. Stop by and check them out if you're in the mood for great seafood.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.