Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next month

A grocery store location that is part of a popular national discount supermarket chain will host its re-grand opening event next month to celebrate its new and improved store. Read on to learn more.

Dotshock/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of shopping at Aldi grocery stores, you'll be delighted to learn that the Aldi store in Calumet Park, Illinois, has made some upgrades.

According to the company's website, the Aldi store located at 13085 South Ashland Avenue near the Shrimp House and King Tut's Beauty Salon will host its re-grand opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The re-grand opening event is scheduled to start at 8:30 am on Thursday.

Local shoppers will have several chances during the event to win prizes and giveaways.

For example, the first one hundred customers to enter the store during Thursday's re-grand opening event will receive Aldi's famous "Golden Ticket," which could contain a gift card worth up to $100.

The Calumet Park Aldi store will also give out free reusable shopping totes and goodie bags for the first hundred shoppers.

In addition to the prizes and giveaways during Thursday's re-grand opening celebration, this Aldi location will also be holding a raffle drawing from August 18-21. If you enter on one of those dates, you could win an Aldi gift card worth $500.

So, if you're in the Calumet Park area this Thursday, stop by Aldi's re-grand opening event and take advantage of all the fun giveaways.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.