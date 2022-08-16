Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County

A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more.

Syda Productions/Canva Pro

If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.

According to the company's website, the new grocery store location in Lompoc is set to open on September 1, 2022.

The store will be located at 729 North H Street.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled to start at 7:45 am on September 1st with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

There will be prizes and other giveaways on grand opening day to celebrate the opening of the new store. For example, the first 100 customers to enter the store on opening day will receive a "Golden Ticket" that could be worth up to $500.

The store will also be giving away free goodies bags and reusable shopping totes. However, you may want to go to the store early on opening day because there are limited quantities of free giveaways.

But, even if you can't make it to the new Aldi store in Lompoc on opening day, they will be holding a raffle from September 1 - 4. If you enter between those dates, you could still have a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.