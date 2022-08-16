Orlando, FL

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

Kristen Walters

A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.

According to local reports, the new restaurant, located at 342 N. Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando across from Leo's Diner and Tacos El Rancho, held its public grand opening on Wednesday.

Although this is not Huey Magoo's first location in Florida, it does offer residents and visitors in the Orlando area another delicious food option.

The chain specializes in chicken tender meals but offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, and various savory sides like crinkle-cut fries, fresh-cut chips, and cole slaw. You can view their full menu here.

Even though the new restaurant location in Orlando just opened, visitors are already giving it positive reviews online.

For example, a recent visitor named Kevin had this to say about the new Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders location in Orlando in a recent review on Google:

Great food and staff, love this location. Carlos and his team do a phenomenal job!

The chain currently has locations in nine states, including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada, North Caroline, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

According to the company's website, they are planning on adding at least five additional Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders locations across Florida. The new locations will soon open in Brooksville, Gainesville, North Lauderdale, Ormond Beach, and Port St. Lucie.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

