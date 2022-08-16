PennDot now hiring for positions in multiple Pennsylvania counties

PennDot is accepting job applications for winter maintenance positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Summer is winding down, and PennDot is starting to look ahead and assess its needs for the winter months. This includes hiring new employees for various positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.

According to the job listings on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's careers website, they are currently looking to fill the following positions.

Winter CDL Equipment Operator (multiple counties). The pay range is $18.53 to $20.49 per hour.

Winter Custodial/Stock Clerk (multiple counties). The pay range is $15.49 to $16.08 per hour.

Winter Dispatcher (multiple counties). The pay range is $15.49 per hour.

Winter mechanics (multiple counties). The pay range is $20.07 to $25.28 per hour.

Trades positions such as tradesman helpers, semi-skilled laborers, and welders (multiple counties). The pay range is $16.45 to $18.53 per hour.

Administrative assistant (Dauphin county). Salary range is $40,900 to $61,634 per year.

Administrative officer (Dauphin county). Salary range is $46,318 to $70,416 per year.

Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager (Philadelphia & Beaver counties). Salary range is $60,362 to $91,678 per year.

Transportation Equipment Operator (Allegheny county). Salary range is $40,078 to $47,316 per year.

If you or anyone you know is interested in applying for one of these positions with PennDot, you can learn more about the position and submit your application on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's careers website.

You can also see all of the open positions that the state of Pennsylvania is currently hiring for outside of PennDot on this website as well.

