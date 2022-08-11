Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in Michigan

If you've been looking for a "judgment-free" gym to work out at and improve your fitness levels, you may be excited to learn that Planet Fitness is planning to open another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

ElenaMist/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Planet Fitness is a popular gym chain with more than 2,300 locations worldwide. The fitness chain prides itself on being a "judgment-free" zone that offers a friendly and inclusive workout space for people of all shapes, sizes, and fitness levels.

According to local reports, Planet Fitness is planning to open another gym location in Saline, Michigan. It is expected to open in November or December of this year.

The new Planet Fitness will be located at 946 East Michigan Avenue in Saline. It will be taking over the former Powerhouse Gym space near Jensen's Community Pharmacy, Matty J's Bakery and Cafe, and Jet's Pizza.

Planet Fitness is also known for its affordable prices. At nearby Planet Fitness locations in Michigan, a basic membership starts at just $10 per month.

The highest level membership, which the gym refers to as its "PF Black Card," is currently $24.99 a month at other Planet Fitness locations in the area.

The PF Black Card gives members access to any Planet Fitness gym location in the country, as well as a host of other perks, such as bringing a guest anytime, tanning, and using massage chairs.

However, the Planet Fitness website explicitly says that membership prices can vary by location.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.