Major retail chain store opening another new location in Idaho this month

A popular national retail chain store is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more.

Martin-DM/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced that they will be opening a brand new store location in Idaho Falls at the Grand Teton Mall.

According to local sources, the grand opening is set to take place on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The new store will be located at 2240 East 17th Street near the Barnes and Noble book store.

According to local sources, shoppers who show up for the grand opening event, which is set to begin at 9 am on Friday, will be rewarded with exclusive deals. The store will also be holding raffles throughout the grand opening weekend.

In addition to in-store deals and raffles, the store will also be giving away mystery gift cards to the first 100 shoppers to enter the store on grand opening day.

While this isn't the first Dick's Sporting Goods store to open in Idaho, it offers a convenient place to shop for local residents looking for sporting goods and apparel.

If this new store is not convenient for you, you can view all of Dick's Sporting Goods locations in Idaho and throughout the country on their website.

Dick's Sporting Goods is known for its vast selections of sports equipment, apparel, and footwear. They also have a "best price guarantee." If you find items that they sell at a lower price somewhere else, they will match the price, so you never have to pay more at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.