Golden Spread Farmers Market celebrates seasonal grand opening in Texas

If you love buying fresh, locally grown produce, then you may be excited to learn that the Golden Spread Farmers Market just celebrated their seasonal grand opening this week in Texas. Read on to learn more.

Zoranm/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Golden Spread Farmers Market in Amarillo just held their seasonal grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to local reports and the business's Facebook page.

Golden Spread Farmers Market is located at 3701 Plains Boulevard near the Amarillo Art Institute.

According to local reports, Golden Spread has a wide variety of fresh produce and baked goods.

The farmer's market opens at 7 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and closes once all goods are sold. They will be open until the end of the season when the weather falls below freezing temperatures.

Local shoppers can see an updated list of products that are being sold at Golden Spread on the business's Facebook page.

According to a recent post on their social media page, Tuesdays are a great day to visit Golden Spread as it is usually a little less busy, and there is often more fresh produce available from the weekend harvest.

Shopping at farmers' markets is a great way to support local farmers and businesses. You're also more likely to get the freshest produce possible by shopping at them because the fruits and vegetables were grown locally.

If you are in the Amarillo area, be sure to stop by the Golden Spread Farmers Market for the freshest, locally grown produce around.

Kristen Walters is an independent local business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.